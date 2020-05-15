Fake Percocet with fentanyl spreading in area

Pills being sold on the streets as the painkiller Percocet are more likely the deadly drug fentanyl and have turned up in several drug investigations, some in which the user died.

“The people at these scenes have needed immediate medical care and some have died,” Sofia Rosales-Scatena, Fort Wayne police public information officer, said. The fake pill problem has been found in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas.

The phony Percocet pills are light blue and stamped with an “M” and/or “30.” The pills are manufactured so professionally that law enforcement can't tell the difference, Rosales-Scatena said.

Percocet, a prescription drug in high demand nationally, is more expensive to buy and is more difficult to get than the fake pills, Rosales-Scatena said.

Tests run on the pills that were sold as Percocet indicate they are fentanyl, a drug that is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin, according to experts.

“The high is bigger, but it's much more deadly,” said Rosales-Scatena, who said the investigations included all age groups including teens and young adults. The fentanyl found here is from China and Mexico, she added.

“There's no standard. They're just producing this stuff,” Rosales-Scatena said.

“We are very concerned that if people take these pills there is a high likelihood of severe medical problems and possible death. This is not a scare tactic,” Rosales-Scatena said. Anyone with information on where the drugs are coming from is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or leave a tip on the FWPD drug tip link at FWPD.org.

She is urging parents to have serious talks with their children, who often access Percocet from their parents' medicine cabinets. If drug counseling is needed, people should call HART – Help and Recovery Team – at 260-427-5801.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has a pill drop-off box in the police lobby at 1 E. Main St.

“No questions will be asked. Drop and go,” Rosales-Scatena said.

In January, Capt. Kevin Hunter of the Vice & Narcotics Unit said that non-fatal drug overdoses were down 22% in 2019 compared with 2018, because of access to Naloxone, a lifesaving opioid reversal drug. However, overdose deaths were up for two reasons – counterfeit prescription drugs that contain fentanyl, and fentanyl mixed with crystal meth and cocaine.

