Man's death leads to woman's arrest

Police were investigating a man's death Thursday that they believe was suspicious in nature.

The initial 911 call came in as a vehicle accident with injury. About 2:40 p.m., employees on the lot of Omni-Source at 2100 E. Pontiac St. had taken a male victim inside the business and were trying to save his life when police arrived, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The release did not state what kind of injuries the man had. Witnesses told police the incident appeared to be domestic in nature.

Police began searching for a woman they believed was involved and took her into custody for questioning after she was found in the area of Lake Avenue and Delta Boulevard.

That woman, Jamie Marsee, 24, was later arrested in connection with the death on charges of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

She will be arraigned in court today.

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released by the Allen County coroner's office.

If the man's death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 13th in Allen County this year.

