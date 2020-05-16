Fatal stabbing preceded by argument, court papers say

A man sitting in the break room at OmniSource on East Pontiac Street looked out the window to see Jamie Marsee and Austin Harrison arguing.

Then he saw Harrison fall to the ground and another co-worker rush to Harrison's aid. He ran outside to see if he could help and heard Marsee say “get in the car, get in the car,” as she tried to pull him up off the ground. Then Marsee left Harrison lying in a puddle of water and tore away from the scene, documents filed Friday in Allen Superior Court state.

Harrison had been fatally wounded with the thrust of a fish-filleting knife stored in Marsee's tackle box and, just after the incident at 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Harrison was declared dead by medics.

Marsee, 24, of the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue, was initially charged Thursday with aggravated battery by inflicting injury and creating a substantial risk of death, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon. The coroner's office said Harrison died from a sharp force injury to the chest. A ruling on the manner of death is pending, the coroner said

A team of four homicide detectives interviewed several witnesses.

Detective Scott Studebaker spoke to the man who first went to Harrison's aid. He had been in the break room with Harrison when he heard Harrison on the phone yelling. Then he heard Harrison yelling outside. He looked out to see Harrison “chasing Jamie around vehicles” and went outside to break up the argument, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Detective Ben MacDonald.

Outside, Harrison had Marsee in a bear hug from behind. When the co-worker separated the two, Harrison put his hand over his chest where there was blood. Harrison took four to five steps, fell down to his hands and knees and then collapsed into a puddle of water, the affidavit said.

The witness attempted to help Harrison when Marsee came over and tried to get Harrison up. Then she took off in her SUV, court documents said. Fort Wayne police said they picked up Marsee at Lake Avenue and Delta Boulevard on Thursday shortly after the incident for questioning and she was arrested later that night.

Studebaker also spoke with Marsee, who told him she and Harrison argued earlier in the day and that he'd told her to get out. She intended to leave for the night, but wanted to get a child's car seat out of Harrison's car and went to OmniSource to get it.

Marsee said she was furious when Harrison took the car seat out and threw it. She went into the trunk of her SUV and opened the tackle box to get a knife. First, she stabbed Harrison's car tire, she told police.

In an ensuing fight, Marsee claimed they both had their hands on the knife and that Harrison stabbed himself. When he fell to the ground, she realized he had a knife in his chest and pulled it out in an effort to help him, court records said.

A couple of hours before the stabbing, Marsee had dropped off her children at a home, according to an interview conducted by Detective Brian Martin. When Marsee returned to that home, she came into the house saying, “Oh my God, I think I killed Austin. I think I stabbed him. I think I stabbed him,” court records said.

Marsee asked another person at the home to get rid of the knife. That person told Detective Sgt. Timothy Hughes that Marsee asked her to “clean it or swab it with bleach,” and overheard Marsee say “I didn't mean to.”

Marsee was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $55,000 bond.

