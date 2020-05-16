Huntertown man hurt in stabbing

The Allen County Sheriff's Department is investigating a stabbing in Huntertown that left a man in serious condition Thursday morning.

Police and medics were called to the 15000 block of Delphinium Place, near Lima and West Gump Roads, around 4:50 a.m. on a report of a problem unknown.

They arrived to find a person had been stabbed after a fight, according to a release from Allen County Sheriff's Department public information officer, Detective Cpl. Adam Griffith.

The victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition. The victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police interviewed witnesses. No arrests have been made.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Homeowner, pets safe after blaze

A homeowner and two cats were uninjured in a utility room fire that sent smoke through a home's basement, Fort Wayne firefighters said Friday.

Firefighters were called to 424 Fallen Timbers Trail shortly before 4 p.m. and found the basement of the one-story home full of smoke, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. Firefighters controlled the fire within 12 minutes, the statement said.

An unintentional electrical issue caused the fire, the fire department said.