Saturday, May 16, 2020 1:00 am
Police/Fire
Huntertown man hurt in stabbing
Journal Gazette
The Allen County Sheriff's Department is investigating a stabbing in Huntertown that left a man in serious condition Thursday morning.
Police and medics were called to the 15000 block of Delphinium Place, near Lima and West Gump Roads, around 4:50 a.m. on a report of a problem unknown.
They arrived to find a person had been stabbed after a fight, according to a release from Allen County Sheriff's Department public information officer, Detective Cpl. Adam Griffith.
The victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition. The victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Police interviewed witnesses. No arrests have been made.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
Homeowner, pets safe after blaze
A homeowner and two cats were uninjured in a utility room fire that sent smoke through a home's basement, Fort Wayne firefighters said Friday.
Firefighters were called to 424 Fallen Timbers Trail shortly before 4 p.m. and found the basement of the one-story home full of smoke, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. Firefighters controlled the fire within 12 minutes, the statement said.
An unintentional electrical issue caused the fire, the fire department said.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story