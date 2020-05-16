Sheriff reports 3 officers test positive, all OK

Three Allen County Sheriff's Department officers tested positive for COVID-19 and all are back to work, a department spokesman confirmed Friday.

Capt. Steve Stone, public information officer at the sheriff's office, confirmed that three employees tested positive.

“They all three quarantined for the required time frame, and they are all three back at work,” Stone said. “None are hospitalized.”

No inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus due to strict measures the department took early on, Stone said,

Before inmates go into the general population, the inmates are kept in quarantine for two weeks, Stone said.

The current population is 617, more than 100 less than the jail is designed to accommodate.

jduffy@jg.net