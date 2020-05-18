Stabbing suspect shot by Defiance officer

A stabbing led to a police-action shooting in Defiance County by a sheriff's deputy early Sunday, the county sheriff's department said.

About 1:45 a.m. deputies were called to a residence on Ney Williams Center Road in Bryan on a report of a stabbing, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Officers found the victim, Michael Harris, 43, of Bryan and another man, Clarence Thigpen, 38, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, at the home, the statement said. Police said Thigpen, the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing, got into an altercation with the officers and a deputy's weapon was discharged, hitting Thigpen.

Thigpen was taken to Bryan Hospital, then transferred to a hospital in Toledo by air ambulance in critical condition, the statement said. Harris was taken to an Indiana hospital by air transport and is in stable condition.

The sheriff's department, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Defiance County prosecutor's office are investigating.