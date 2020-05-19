Death ruled homicide; man arrested

An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday a short time after another man, who was shot in the head, crashed his car into an apartment building on Fort Wayne's northeast side.

Anshious Aron was charged with aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon, police said in a news release.

About 3:39 a.m., police responded to the Woodview Manor Apartments complex at 3323 Timberhill Drive. At the scene, officers found a man, identified as Ronnie D. Hall, 21, of Fort Wayne, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Hall was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Allen County coroner's office on Monday determined Hall died from multiple gunshot wounds. He is Allen County's 14th homicide this year.

About 4 a.m., police dispatch received a call from Aron, who stated he was involved in the shooting. Officers located him in the area near Mirro Drive and Dean Drive. He was questioned, then arrested.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.

