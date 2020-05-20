Records: Fight over gun led to slaying

A pre-dawn visit to an ATM turned violent as two men fought over a gun while driving home, a struggle that ended in death for one man and a murder charge for the other, court documents said.

Anshious Aron, 18, called 911 about 25 minutes after his roommate's car crashed into a building at Woodview Manor Apartments in northeast Fort Wayne shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Aron reported “his friend 'Rondo' had just attempted to 'rob' him and that he 'shot him,'” the affidavit said. The filing notes Aron told 911 he didn't know where the gun was.

Witnesses saw a man get out of the car from the passenger side and watched him walk to the driver's side before running north through a courtyard while holding something near his waist, records said.

Ronnie D. Hall, 21, suffered three gunshot wounds. Two wouldn't have been instantly incapacitating, the affidavit said, but the third – a contact wound to the right temple that wound through Hall's skull, significantly damaging his brain and severing his brain stem – was fatal.

Police found Hall lying on the ground by the driver's side of his car, which had heavy blood and three expended shell casings inside, the affidavit said, adding a gunshot damaged the driver's side window.

Aron had no obvious injuries when police found him, but he was evaluated by medics, records said, noting Aron talked about the shooting during the examination.

“(Aron) made statements that he was 'going to buy something from his roommate,'” the affidavit said. “He stated that his card was declined at an ATM and that while they were driving home, the victim 'pulled out a gun from his pocket and that they started fighting over the gun.' The defendant told medics that 'the gun went off.'”

Hall's death is the 14th homicide in Allen County this year.

Aron faces a charge of murder. Online court records indicate a hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday.

