    Friday, May 22, 2020 1:00 am

    Southwest collision hurts city cop, driver

    Journal Gazette

    A Fort Wayne police officer and a driver suffered minor injuries in a crash at Covington and Getz roads at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday.

    The officer was traveling west on Covington approaching Getz when the driver coming from eastbound Covington turned in front of the officer onto northbound Getz, said Sofia Rosales-Scatena, city police public information officer.

    The officer could not stop in time and the vehicles collided, she said.

