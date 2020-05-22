Friday, May 22, 2020 1:00 am
Southwest collision hurts city cop, driver
Journal Gazette
A Fort Wayne police officer and a driver suffered minor injuries in a crash at Covington and Getz roads at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday.
The officer was traveling west on Covington approaching Getz when the driver coming from eastbound Covington turned in front of the officer onto northbound Getz, said Sofia Rosales-Scatena, city police public information officer.
The officer could not stop in time and the vehicles collided, she said.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story