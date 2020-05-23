Man accused of sex with girl, 12

When a close relative told him that the girl he was dating was 12 years old, he didn't believe her. The girl told him she was 15 and had been held back in school a couple of times.

On Wednesday, Kristopher D. Baughman, 19, of the 400 block of Nussbaum Avenue, was charged with two counts of child molesting, dating to at least four times in February when Baughman and his so-called girlfriend had sex, according to court documents.

The two were at a party over Valentine's Day weekend where they had at least two sexual encounters, court records said. Friends and family of the victim warned Baughman that his girlfriend was 12. The girl's mother became aware of the relationship and when confronting Baughman, he admitted to having sex with the victim.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Man accused of molesting boy

A 69-year-old Fort Wayne man was accused of molesting a boy with a sex toy.

Richard A. Pape, of the 100 block of Esmond Street, was in his own room in a home he apparently shared with the boy, his two sisters, mother and stepfather.

According to court documents, on May 7, the boy, age unknown, entered Pape's room where Pape was performing a sex act and asked about the sex toy. Pape proceeded to use it on the boy. The boy's sister heard the victim squeal and she went back upstairs to find her brother crying.

The boy's mother, who was at work, immediately came home and took her son to St. Joseph Hospital emergency room and then to the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center for a forensic exam, documents said.

Pape was charged May 15 with two counts of child molesting, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.

He was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Baby sitter faces molesting charges

When the family learned that “Will,” the baby sitter, had performed sex acts on the little girl, they turned the matter over to police.

William E. Middlebrook, 30, of the 7100 block of Furlong Court, was charged Monday with two counts of child molesting. According to court documents, the molestation allegedly occurred between September 2018 and January, when the little girl was 3 or 4 years old.

He was released Thursday from the Allen County Jail on $35,000 bond.

81-year-old city man faces charges

An 81-year-old man has been charged with molesting an underage girl in February.

A 10-year-old girl reportedly told a school counselor that Jorge Y. Guerrero Sr. of the 3200 block of South Barr Street had touched her more than one time when she was 8 and 9 years old.

On Friday, Guerrero was charged with child molesting and was released from the Allen County Jail on $10,000 bond.

