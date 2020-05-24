Early-morning fire kills man in house

A man perished in an early-morning fire Saturday that destroyed a two-story home south of downtown Fort Wayne.

The victim's identity will be released by the Allen County coroner, pending notification of kin.

“The house was so involved with fire and there was so much fire damage to it when they (Fort Wayne firefighters) got there, it was literally burnt from the basement through the roof,” Fort Wayne Deputy Chief Adam O'Connor said Saturday. “The floors were burnt through in the first and second floor.”

The house appeared to be vacant because the front door was covered up with plywood, O'Connor said. Fire was coming from three-quarters of the structure's windows.

“Firefighters pulled the plywood off the front, forced the door open, and that's what gave that victim a chance,” O'Connor explained. “So they went in and they found him. We don't consider anything to be vacant until we search it.”

The fire at 1342 Fay Drive was reported at 3:16 a.m. and brought under control at 3:49 a.m., according to a report from Battalion Chief Todd Korn.

“The firefighters once again did an excellent job of putting the victim's life first. They took some risk when they did that, but they're trained and equipped for it,” O'Connor said. Command at the scene was led by Battalion Chief Jason Bales.

“Chief Bales did an excellent job of balancing an incredibly dangerous structure, the safety of the firefighters and the life of the victim,” O'Connor said. The fire is still under investigation.

