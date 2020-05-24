Motorcyclist killed in crash on Illinois Road

A motorcyclist died Sunday after a collision near the entrance of Jefferson Pointe, Fort Wayne police said.

Police responded to the intersection of Illinois and Thomas roads about 2:40 p.m. and found a woman – the motorcyclist – on the ground, police said.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was traveling east on Illinois Road. As she approached the intersection, a vehicle stopped in a turn lane to proceed south on Apple Glen Boulevard from Illinois Road turned in the motorcyclists' path, and the two collided, police said.

Illinois Road divides Apple Glen Boulevard and Thomas Road. Apple Glen Boulevard is a thoroughfare to Jefferson Pointe and Apple Glen Crossing, another shopping center.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died, police said.

Further information about the other vehicle and its occupants was not released.

The fatal accident team and the Fort Wayne Police Air Support Unit were called to the scene to investigate and determine the exact cause of the crash, police said.

The woman's identity will be released by the Allen County coroner's office.

