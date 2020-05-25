Motorcyclist badly injured in crash

A motorcyclist was badly injured in a crash involving a passenger car tonight on Fort Wayne's north side.

Police were called at 7:16 p.m. to Spring Street and Rumsey Avenue.

Witnesses told police a motorcycle and passenger car collided, and police found the motorcyclist lying in the middle of the intersection. He was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said the motorcycle was eastbound on Spring Street and the passenger car was westbound on Spring Street. Witnesses told police the passenger car driver failed to yield the right-of-way and turned in front of the motorcycle while attempting to turn south onto Rumsey.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said.