Construction worker dies while working at Salamonie Lake

A construction worker died Tuesday when scaffolding gave way in southwest Huntington County, the coroner's office said.

Emergency personnel were called to the Indiana 105 bridge that crosses Salamonie Lake about 7:20 a.m. and were directed to the water where the man was seen entering, according to a news release.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and its dive team recovered the man's body in about 39 feet of water, the release said.

The worker was wearing the required harness, but he was not tethered, the release added. The release did not describe the work the man had been doing.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

The man's name was being withheld Tuesday afternoon pending notification of family.

The incident is under investigation.

