Forensic scientist wins accolade

These days, courtroom juries want exciting forensic testimony along with the usual witnesses and legal expertise.

“Because of the sheer number of crime procedural shows available today, juries expect to hear more forensic science evidence,” says Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille, lead prosecutor on many homicide cases.

Anticipated forensic fire can include sworn statements on firearms, drugs, trace analysis, DNA, documents and fingerprints.

In Allen County, forensic scientist Stacey Hartman shines as a star witness, Chaille said.

Hartman was recently awarded the 2019 Indiana State Police Forensic Scientist of the Year and will receive her award in October at Indiana State Police headquarters in downtown Indianapolis.

She is the second local forensic scientist to win the award in two years. Melinda McNair, working in drug analysis, received the honor for 2018.

One of Hartman's 2019 achievements was to generate 53 “hits” in the Integrated Ballistic Identification System database, which aided federal, state and local agencies with leads in more than 100 cases, according to Mark Keisler, unit supervisor of the ISP's forensic firearms identification unit. Keisler oversees nine forensic scientists, including Hartman, at state police labs in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Lowell and Evansville.

When a cartridge is fired, microscopic markings are left behind. Hartman matches the markings to a firearm. A cartridge contains the bullet and a shell casing often found at shootings and homicide scenes.

“In the same way fingerprints have databases and DNA has a database of genetic profiles, we can put images of fired cartridge cases into a database, allowing investigators to link crime scenes to one another,” Hartman said.

The images can “hit” to each other and result in a hit for an investigative lead that forensic scientists give to law enforcement.

“The majority of the work we do is on a microscope and then you describe the evidence,” Hartman said.

Telling story

Hartman helps set up ballistic identification shoots primarily for the Fort Wayne and Marion police departments.

At those shoots, officers bring a confiscated firearm to the state police laboratory where a forensic scientist will discharge it.

“If a gun is taken off the street, it's test fired and that test fire goes into the IBIS database,” Hartman said.

The firearm is turned back over to the department, which sometimes returns guns to owners, Hartman added.

“There's definitely those days when you open up the evidence box and you see something you've never seen before. It could be a firearm we're not familiar with or ammunition we're not familiar with,” she said. “We've seen homemade guns before.”

Last year, Hartman completed 347 firearm tool mark cases at the Fort Wayne state police regional lab, 100 more cases than the unit's average, state police said.

Firearm tool mark cases are often erroneously called ballistics, which is the study of the bullet in flight, Keisler said.

Hartman works and testifies on firearm investigations throughout northeast Indiana.

“Juries may have people who have never handled a gun sitting next to people who are very experienced with firearms,” Chaille wrote in an email to The Journal Gazette. “Stacey is able to clearly present her testimony to everyone. She does an amazing job of educating about what she can contribute to a case, but also the limitations of what shell cases and projectiles can tell us. She also continues to work to improve as a witness by incorporating visual aids into her testimony.”

Personal life

When she thinks about it, Hartman realizes she was drawn to forensics at a young age. Nancy Drew books were her favorite, and her mother, Denise Gaff, came home with interesting stories about her work as a diener for a local pathologist working on medical autopsies. A diener is a morgue worker.

“She was the first one to put the idea in my head that forensics even existed,” said Hartman, who majored in biology and criminology at Ball State University. She is a 1998 graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School and graduated from Ball State in 2002.

Out of college, she worked in dispatch for the Allen County Sheriff's Department and at the Allen County Probation Department before moving west to a branch campus of the University of New Haven outside Sacramento, California, to get a master's degree in forensic science.

She returned to Fort Wayne and worked for the Allen County prosecutor until she took a position with the Indiana State Police laboratory in Fort Wayne.

“Stacey is one of the hardest working scientists I have,” Keisler said. “Just last year, she completed over 340 cases, most of those for the Fort Wayne community. She's very active in the international community with a big project with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, so her contributions are not only local, but international. Her contributions are unparalleled.”

Also, in 2019, Hartman co-chaired the Midwest Firearm Examiner Training Seminar held at the Indiana State Police Museum in Indianapolis.

She created the event two years ago, drawing 60 participants from all over the Midwest.

Forensic scientists found the training relevant “because it was us training each other in case work, new methods, issues in courts with the science,” Hartman said.

Hartman is a distinguished member of the Association of Firearm and Toolmark Examiners, the highest rank that takes at least five years to achieve, Keisler said.

Hartman was invited by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which is headquartered near Washington, D.C., to participate in a firearms mapping exercise. The document will be used by the firearms subcommittee at the Organization of Scientific Area Committees to establish worldwide standards.

In her downtime, Hartman teaches online courses in firearms identification at Canton University in New York.

“Basically, I teach what I do,” Hartman said.

In 2019, she finished an Ironman triathlon competing as an endurance athlete swimming 2.4 miles, biking 116 miles and running a marathon, 26.2 miles. She shares her love of running with her boyfriend, Tim Zumstein, who works in finance. Together they serve on the board of the Fort Wayne Running Club.

With all her professional accomplishments and athletic training, she still finds time to read. Her favorite crime writer is Tammy Hogue, an author she discovered when she was attending Ball State and working full time as a bartender at an Applebee's restaurant.

She also thinks the world of author Patricia Cornwell and her character Scarpetta, whom she describes as a pathologist, lawyer, doctor, “a little bit of everything.” Hartman loved the HBO series “The Wire” and admits to watching a lot of murder mysteries.

“But it's just for entertainment,” she said.

jduffy@jg.net