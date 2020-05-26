Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with car

A motorcyclist was badly injured in a crash involving a passenger car Monday night on Fort Wayne's north side.

Police were called at 7:16 p.m. to Spring Street and Rumsey Avenue.

Police found the motorcyclist lying in the middle of the intersection, and witnesses told police the motorcycle and passenger car had collided.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the motorcyclist was eastbound on Spring Street and the passenger car was westbound.

Witnesses told police the passenger car driver failed to yield the right-of-way and turned left in front of the motorcycle while attempting to turn south onto Rumsey Avenue.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to police.