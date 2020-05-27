1 killed, 3 badly hurt in head-on collision

Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash along U.S. 33 in northwest Allen County.

Emergency responders arrived to the 8500 block of U.S. 33, near Valentine Road, about 6:10 p.m. Monday regarding a report of a vehicle crash with injuries.

Police said two passenger vehicles collided leaving one person dead and three others were taken to hospitals by helicopter and ambulance with serious injuries.

None of the victims were identified Tuesday.