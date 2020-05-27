Salamonie bridge worker falls, dies

A construction worker died Tuesday when scaffolding gave way in southwest Huntington County, the coroner's office said.

Emergency personnel were called to the Indiana 105 bridge that crosses Salamonie Lake about 7:20 a.m. and were directed to the water where the man was seen entering, according to a news release.

The man was working on the bridge, Coroner Philip Zahm confirmed by email.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and its dive team recovered the man's body in about 39 feet of water, the release said.

The man was wearing the required harness but was not tethered, the release added.

His name was withheld Tuesday afternoon pending notification of family.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, which is scheduled for today.

The incident, which is under investigation, is at least the fourth workplace fatality in northeast Indiana this year.

In Fort Wayne, a man described as an excavation worker died after becoming trapped under about 8 feet of gravel at an outdoor work site northwest of downtown March 17. Another man died March 5 after he was trapped inside an aerial conveyor belt at Custom Maintenance Solutions.

In January, a man died when he was crushed in an industrial accident at the BF Goodrich tire plant near Woodburn.

