Berne man, 61, ID'd in Salamonie bridge death

The construction worker who died while tending to a bridge over Salamonie Lake was identified Wednesday as Brian C. Fights of Berne.

Fights, 61, died of asphyxia due to drowning, according to a news release from the Huntington County coroner. His death was ruled accidental.

Fights fell into the water after scaffolding gave way Tuesday morning at the Indiana 105 bridge that crosses the southwest Huntington County lake.

He was wearing the required harness, but he was not tethered, according to the coroner's office.

His body was recovered in about 39 feet of water, officials previously said.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner's office, the Indiana Department of Natural Resource Law Enforcement Division and the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

