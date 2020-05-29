Police search for driver who hit woman, 90

Naida Kirkpatrick is back in the hospital.

Police are looking for the person responsible for striking the 90-year-old woman pedaling her three-wheel bicycle along Paulding Road near Plaza Drive.

She was struck around 8:15 a.m. Sunday and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena, said.

Her granddaughter, Lindsay Galbreath, said her grandmother went back into the hospital Thursday after being released to a rehabilitation hospital.

“She broke her collarbone and she's got some cracked ribs and she's getting worse,” Galbreath said. “We don't know what else is coming on with it.”

Galbreath said her grandmother used to ride her bike daily on five-mile trips and has lived in the area for more than 50 years. A former IV nurse, she stayed in the neighborhood.

After Kirkpatrick retired, she tutored school children with reading, but now spends much of her time writing children's sci-fi books, Galbreath said.

“I mean, she's had a lot of stuff happen,” Galbreath said. “She's had people shoot into her house before, lure her out front to (offer to) trim (some trees) while somebody else went in her back door and stole jewelry and stuff. She took me in at one of the lowest points of my life.”

Rosales-Scatena said Kirkpatrick was struck, possibly by a dark-colored Ford with temporary tags. Her bike was heavily damaged and there was some evidence left at the scene.

“If anyone has surveillance video around the time of the crash in that area, please let us know. If anyone has any info, please call Crime Stoppers 436-STOP (7867),” Rosales-Scatena said in an email.

Galbreath canvassed the area Wednesday and passed out flyers with her grandmother's photo on it. She is hoping that more residential camera surveillance will help identify the person who struck Kirkpatrick.

