Coroner identifies 2 crash victims

The Allen County coroner Friday identified two victims who died in crashes this week.

James K. Markey, 27, of Fort Wayne died at a hospital after the motorcycle he was operating collided with another vehicle Monday at Spring Street and Rumsey Avenue on the city's north side. He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

Markey was found lying in the middle of the intersection about 7:15 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told police two vehicles had collided. Markey was traveling east on Spring while the passenger car was going west, police said.

On Tuesday, Roger L. McNett, 78, of Fort Wayne was driving a car involved in a three-vehicle crash about 3 p.m. on southbound Interstate 69 just north of the Illinois Road interchange. He died at a hospital.

Both died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said.

Markey was the 10th traffic fatality and McNett the 11th in Allen County this year.

jduffy@jg.net