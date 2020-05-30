Woman, likely assaulted, taken to hospital

A woman received life-threatening injuries overnight in an altercation in the 1000 block of Home Avenue, Fort Wayne police said.

Police were called to the St. Joseph Hospital emergency room around 12:15 a.m. about a battery victim who had arrived in a private vehicle.

The victim's injuries indicated they were the result of an apparent physical assault, but the nature and cause of the injuries had not been determined, police said.

She was transferred to another hospital for treatment.

Detectives were interviewing several witnesses, police said.

They said the incident remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.