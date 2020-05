Arrests made in Fort Wayne at Friday and Saturday protests

Police issued a list of arrests made during Friday and Saturday night's protests. The list of names, place of residence and demographic data are below. Police said 29 people were arrested Friday and 68 arrested Saturday, although not all information may have been released. Most charges were for disorderly conduct, rioting and failure to leave an emergency area.

Name, Date of Birth, Town, Race/Gender

Key: W = White, B = Black, H = Hispanic, A = Asian M = Male, F = Female

Protest Arrests for Friday, May 29

Shane Allen, 8/29/82, Galien, Mich., W/M

Austin Otolski, 11/12/90, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Peregrine Waszkiewicz, 8/11/94, Freemont, Ind., W/F

Andrew Senter, 12/5/79, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Joseph Gunbecker, 9/20/77, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Chase Kirkpatrick, 6/15/01, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Brian Clark, 6/12/91, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Jerwuan Taylor, 5/15/01, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Aaron Stange, 4/16/96, Niles, Mich., W/M

Tommy Smith, 3/12/91, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Rowan Tsiguloff, 5/10/98, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Marcus Garcia, 8/14/74, Sweetser, Ind., H/M

Patrick Liming, 4/6/98, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Princess Jackson, 12/6/99, Ft. Wayne, B/F

Lauren Conklin, 12/23/92, Ft. Wayne, W/F

Cynthia Lons, 6/20/79, Ft. Wayne, B/F

Kenneth Sexton, 6/1/88, Mishawaka, Ind., W/M

April Noble, 3/28/99, Ft. Wayne, W/F

Kirra Verschure, 11/19/01, Ft. Wayne, W/F

Donald Warren, 11/16/71, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Matthew Miller, 8/1/90, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Chadwick Brown, 3/5/84, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Justin Hamilton, 9/22/89, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Saion Thomas, 3/5/99, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Brooklyn Harrison, 12/6/95, Ft. Wayne, B/F

Bryan White, 8/8/92, New Haven, Ind., W/M

Allen Morris, 3/4/86, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Protest Arrests for Saturday, May 30

Joseph Porter, 4/21/85, Ft. Wayne, B/M

John Doe, no DOB, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Peter Mambu, 1/15/92, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Taureen Daniel, 9/2/88, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Michael Delzoppo, 7/31/97, Ft. Wayne, W/M

William Dunigan, 11/28/81, Bluffton, Ind., B/M

Leonard Easterly, 11/6/93, Silver Lake, Ind., B/M

Carlos Garcia, 1/23/02, Ft. Wayne, H/M

Michael Goldsworthy, 9/8/97, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Christopher Groleau, 2/5/89, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Scott Higgens, 10/25/87, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Breon Jones, 3/7/88, Warsaw, IN, B/M

Aristotle King, 10/24/99, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Ye Ko, 2/7/01, Ft. Wayne, A/M

Gregory Locke, 1/8/90, Ft. Wayne, H/M

Darrick Mamon, 11/23/98, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Anthony Newsome, 12/13/01, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Dajia Ridley, 3/31/00, Ft. Wayne, B/F

Demarcus Rile, 6/25/88, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Brian Scanlon, 5/8/73, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Aniyah Smith, 1/14/98, Fort Wayne, B/F

Blake Stoneman, 8/13/91, Ionia, MI, W/M

Alphonse Vongphakdy, 5/8/99, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Dominic Wardell, 5/20/90, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Joseph Penino, 10/28/93, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Aung Kyaw, 10/6/97, Ft. Wayne, A/M

Sadie White, 11/13/95, Ft. Wayne, W/F

Ester Beal, 8/13/97, Ft. Wayne, W/F

Jamie Gessner, 9/1/97, Ft. Wayne, W/F

Jalin Brown, 3/28/98, Indianapolis, Ind., B/F

Arryon Starks, 12/7/00, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Jazmin Morales, 6/18/98, Wolcottville, Ind., H/F

Aung Kyaw, 10/6/97, Ft. Wayne A/M

Jacob Morken, 10/11/93, Ft. Wayne, H/M

Kiya Robertson, 5/29/02, Ft. Wayne, W/F

Shaelyn Clark, 3/22/02, Ft. Wayne, B/F

Victoria Hardy, 11/9/93, Ft. Wayne, W/F

Lashaya Lee, 12/14/01, Ft. Wayne, B/F

Kayla Carber, 7/10/99, Ft. Wayne, W/F

Hanna Hackworth-Webber, 4/21/97, Ft. Wayne, H/F

Lucas Williams, 7/29/00, Hudson, Ind., W/M

Noah Tippman, 5/5/98, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Ryan Boyle, 9/24/99, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Hunter Combs, 1/13/00, Bluffton, Ind., W/M

Zachary Staker, 10/22/92, Churubusco, Ind., W/M

Samuel Robison, 5/29/94, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Carlina Hoag, 6/9/00, Ft. Wayne, W/F

Kara Burland, 6/16/96, Kendalville, Ind., W/F

Emily Masterson, 5/13/95, Carol Stream, Ill., W/F

Ravin Webster, 12/26/01, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Clark Herbert, 2/7/97, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Darius Richardson, 1/7/98, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Christopher Conley, 8/13/81, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Dale Olinger, 2/3/98, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Keston Beachem, 2/17/02, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Kashon Bass-Conley, 8/15/00, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Cecelia Graves, 12/9/98, Ft. Wayne, W/F

Maxfield Adams, 4/16/02, Ft. Wayne, W/M

Rayquise Anderson, 4/23/93, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Cory Arnett, 10/12/89, Wabash, Ind., W/M

Carissa Arnett, 2/12/94, Huntington, Ind., W/F

Gary Beamish, 7/17/93, Ft. Wayne, H/M

Alexander Bechtol, 3/20/00, Wabash, Ind., W/M

Korrey Brady, 126/88, Ft. Wayne, B/M

Aaron Cabello-Casteneda, 12/9/92, Ft. Wayne, H/M

Maricela Calvillo, 8/13/99, Ft. Wayne, H/F

Christopher Charmichael, 3/1/92, Topeka, Ind., W/M

Jamison Chapman, 12/12/97, Gardner, N.C., B/M