Few protest arrests were people from outside Fort Wayne

Two protests in downtown Fort Wayne over the weekend ended in arrests for almost 100 people – most of whom call the Summit City home, according to information police provided Sunday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department provided the names, ages and towns of residence for 27 people arrested in connection with Friday’s protests. Only six were from out of town – two from Michigan and four from other Indiana cities including New Haven and Mishawaka.

Mayor Tom Henry insisted in a news conference Saturday that the trouble came from elsewhere.

More than 50 downtown windows were smashed about 10 p.m. Friday, hours after a peaceful protest against police violence and, in particular, Monday's death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Floyd could be heard in a video saying “I Can't Breathe” as he lay in the street nearly face down.

A protest Saturday also resulted in police using tear gas and rubber pellets against the crowd. Two juveniles and 68 adults were arrested, Fort Wayne Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said by email Sunday.

Sixteen of those arrested Saturday were from out of town, but only three were from out of state, according to information Rosales-Scatena provided.

She did not provide detailed charges for each person but indicated most people face charges of disorderly conduct, rioting and/or failing to leave an emergency area.

