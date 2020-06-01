Man dies after falling into St. Marys River

A man has died after falling into the St. Marys River just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a report of a person who had fallen into the St. Marys River at Fairfield and Gerke avenues.

First units arrived and began water rescue operations. Crews launched a raft into the river and were able to find and remove the adult from the river in about 12 minutes, according to a fire department release.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he later died. The Allen County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death, and the incident remains under investigation.