Outsiders blamed for Friday's chaos

Local government leaders and law enforcement officials said Saturday they hoped the violence from Friday night's downtown protest was partly to blame on unnamed outside groups.

They also expressed concern that a flare-up would occur at Saturday's protest because of “intel” gleaned from social media.

Two officers had minor injuries, and several citizens also reported injuries Friday night, though police did not have information on the nature of those injuries, according to police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena. Twenty-nine protesters were arrested Friday and being held at Allen County Jail without bail under the direction and authority of an unnamed Allen County judge, Sheriff David Gladieux and city Police Chief Steve Reed said.

Reed and Gladieux joined Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne United Executive Director Iric Headley, and local pastors Luther Whitfield and Robert Bell to take to the microphone Saturday morning at Citizens Square to express dismay at the violence, but also to insist the demonstration did not represent Fort Wayne.

“What we experienced last night was not Fort Wayne,” Henry said, visibly upset and insistent that the trouble came from elsewhere. “They came here to cause trouble. It got out of hand because a few individuals decided that they wanted to take it to the next level.”

More than 50 downtown windows were smashed about 10 p.m. Friday, hours after a peaceful protest against police violence and, in particular, Monday's death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Floyd could be heard in a video saying “I Can't Breathe” as he lay in the street nearly face down.

Reed said more than 100 Fort Wayne officers were involved in an hourslong local demonstration that turned violent after tear gas was deployed against some protesters who refused to follow police directions to clear Clinton and Berry streets. Protesters threw water bottles and rocks, he said, and were climbing on to cars that became clogged in the streets around the Allen County Courthouse.

Crowd estimates were difficult to make, as protesters were spread out on multiple blocks downtown and the situation changed rapidly. Rosales-Scatena estimated Friday's crowd to be 300 to 400 people and Saturday's crowd size at 200 to 300 people, though Gladieux estimated Saturday's crowd size between 1,200 and 1,500.

Similar demonstrations occurred in other cities including Indianapolis and Atlanta on Friday, as they had on recent nights in Minneapolis.

Gladieux said the Allen County Sheriff's Department had between 35 and 40 sheriff's deputies also working to control the escalating violence that included large stone planters overturned.

Most of those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct and failure to exit an emergency area, Gladieux said. They could be discharged after a court appearance that would not occur until Monday when courts open.

On Saturday morning, more than 100 volunteers showed up to help clean the glass and dirt from the city streets that included Calhoun, Wayne, Berry, Webster and Harrison streets, according to police.

More than 100 Fort Wayne police officers were on hand for Friday night's demonstration.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department had about 35 to 40 officers on the scene, along with Indiana State Police.

Reed said protesters were given multiple warnings to clear the traffic obstruction before tear gas was used, which outraged many of those gathered.

Two demonstrations that had been scheduled for Saturday, including one at 2 p.m., were canceled, Reed said, though protesters still showed up.

Michael Galbraith, executive director of the Downtown Improvement District, said his organization had brooms and dustpans on hand but many volunteers brought their own. Galbraith estimated the cost of replacing the 50 windows at between $200 and $500 apiece.

One of those wielding a broom and dust pan was Ty VanMeter of Fort Wayne.

“Local businesses should not be hurt by the bad actions of a very few,” VanMeter said.

