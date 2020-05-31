Police use aggressive tactic

Determined to shut down any repeat of Friday's night downtown protest, Fort Wayne police deployed an aggressive offense Saturday against protesters that included tear gas and rubber pellets. Arrests were also made but police had not released how many as of Saturday night.

Allen County Sheriff's Department officers and Indiana State Police aided Fort Wayne, most of them in riot gear, chasing protesters from one intersection to the next, and setting off flash-bang and canisters of tear gas so often the streets took on a smoky haze.

Police expected trouble and Police Chief Steve Reed said earlier Saturday the department was ready. There were few signs of any officers at 2 p.m. when protesters arrived at the Allen County Courthouse for their “I Can't Breathe” rally, even though at least two events had been canceled.

Sheriff David Gladieux estimated between 1,200 and 1,500 protesters showed up Saturday, about the same number that filled the courthouse green Friday night. However, police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena estimated there were only 200 to 300 people at Saturday's rally.

The crowd got larger and louder, but underwent a remarkable change when members of the Church of God in Warsaw brought out a mic and allowed protesters to speak. The racially integrated church had been singing hymns on the courthouse green and mingling with the crowd.

But the crowd grew restless and angrier and moved to confront a barricade of Allen County sheriff's vehicles in front of the courthouse. Shortly after, people got quiet and listened when some got the chance to speak and explain why they were there and how they felt about the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by a white Minneapolis police officer Monday.

“I love that everybody came back today. They can stand there all day sweating in their military outfits,” one man told the crowd, pointing to sheriff's deputies standing beside the vehicles and drawing a laugh.

Ray Tinsman, leader of the Church of God members who all wore black and white collars, said the congregation came in peace.

“The issue is bigger than can be addressed by government,” Tinsman said as he and his people left the courthouse about 4 p.m.

At that time, people were sitting on the courthouse lawn and relaxing, some eating ice cream from a shop up Main Street.

Without a longer program, the crowd reassembled on Clinton Street and started to tie up the intersection. The Fort Wayne SWAT team arrived, and gave out a verbal warning that the assembly was no longer lawful, followed by the first of many assaults with pepper spray.

Some protesters ran west on Main Street and others south on Clinton Street, effectively splitting the group in two. Officers clad in riot gear marched west on Clinton and over the courthouse green, continuing to spray tear gas.

Standoffs occurred at Clinton and Harrison streets and Clinton and Berry, devolving over several hours into a cat and mouse game. If the protesters headed north on Clinton Street to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge, police followed, blockading intersections and deploying tear gas.

The atmosphere was tense outside Citizens Square shortly after 5:30 p.m. and protesters cleared the streets after several warnings from police, moving to the nearby sidewalk. Police in riot gear stood silently, some holding clubs, as protesters, many of them silent as well, stared back.

A lone man on a bicycle hurled insults and criticisms at the assembled officers before leaving the area, while another walked through the intersection, collecting trash into a plastic bag.

About 9 p.m., rubber bullets were used along with tear gas at a parking lot next to the Subway on Clinton Street.

Corey Davis and Easton Curvin, young men from Fort Wayne, held tear gas canisters that had been shot up into the air in a seemingly indiscriminate pattern to disperse a small crowd at Clinton and Wayne streets. Police then walked west on Washington Street, with one officer falling in a cloud of tear gas. He was quickly helped up by another officer, as the tear gas got thicker and heavier.

At one point, blue smoke from tear gas drifted across the I&M Plaza making for surreal and dramatic scene as night fell.

Davis and Curvin said the death of Floyd was one thing, but the feeling was “deeper than that,” Curvin said. He knew of three people in Fort Wayne who were shot dead by police, including Shaquille Kelly, killed last May by a Gang Unit officer on the city's south side.

Davis said Saturday that both of them were aware of people who appeared to be “instigators” and saw them spit on people. Mayor Tom Henry and law enforcement blamed people from outside Fort Wayne for inciting Friday's night violence and vandalism.

“That's how you divide up people; instigate from within,” Davis said.

As the night closed in, the protesters, all of them described as “20-somethings” by an officer over the police scanner, traveled in pockets over the city streets, avoiding police whenever possible. Each turn tear gas was sprayed, they rendered first aid with milk and water to ease the pain that burned the eyes and face.

Dave Gong contributed to this story.