1 killed, 2 hurt in McKinnie shooting

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 500 block of McKinnie Avenue about 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting with one victim. Before they arrived they were told there was a second victim that had been shot at the location.

Officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, a statement from police said. One of the men suffering life-threatening injuries was pronounced dead by paramedics; the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

A third man drove himself to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Division as well as crime scene technicians were called in to process the scene and talk to possible witnesses.

There are no suspects at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation.

The victim's identity is to be released by the Allen County coroner's office. If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 16th in Allen County this year.