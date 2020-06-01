Majority of arrested from city

Two weekend protests in downtown Fort Wayne ended in arrests for almost 100 people, most of whom call the Summit City home, according to information police provided Sunday.

The Friday and Saturday protests began peacefully but ended in police using measures including tear gas against the crowds, which interfered with traffic, vandalized downtown buildings and assaulted officers with rocks, bottles and other items, police said.

The Fort Wayne Police Department provided the names, ages and towns of residence for 97 adults arrested in connection with the protests. Of those, 22 were from out of state or from other Indiana cities including New Haven, Bluffton, Warsaw, Kendallville and Indianapolis.

Two juveniles also were arrested, police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said by email Sunday.

Mayor Tom Henry insisted in a news conference Saturday that the trouble came from elsewhere.

“We stand behind our belief from the information that was presented to our office and law enforcement that there were groups of out of town individuals who were not protesting peacefully,” mayoral spokesman John Perlich said by email Sunday evening.

More people from outside Fort Wayne were arrested Saturday compared to Friday, Perlich added.

Six out-of-towners, including two from Michigan, were arrested Friday, and 16 non-city residents were arrested Saturday, according to police.

Protesters spoke against police violence and, in particular, last week's death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

“Not everyone who was taking the protests to unsafe levels was able to be arrested due to the number of people in the crowds,” Perlich said. “We do recognize that the vast majority of residents arrested were from Fort Wayne. That's why we want to continue to have open dialogue to get a better sense for why some of the protests turned aggressive and violent.”

The ages of those arrested ranged from 18 to 48.

Rosales-Scatena did not provide detailed charges for each person but indicated most faced charges of disorderly conduct, rioting and/or failing to leave an emergency area.

One officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening, Rosales-Scatena said in a statement about Saturday's protest.

Injuries to protesters also were reported, she said. One person was injured when he bent to pick up a gas canister to throw it back at officers, like many were trying to do, she said.

“When he bent over, another canister was deployed in the area and that canister skipped and hit the protester in the eye,” Rosales-Scatena said in a statement. “There was no deliberate deployment of gas to any person's head.”

The city supports protests as a way for people to express their feelings and concerns, Perlich said, but officials want to ensure demonstrations are done peacefully.

“We continue to mourn for the Floyd family and everyone who has been treated unjustly,” Perlich said. “It's critical to come together as a community united with a commitment to gaining a better understanding of the pain and hurt people are experiencing.”

