    Tuesday, June 02, 2020 1:00 am

    Boy shot to death in apartment

    DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette

    A shooting just south of downtown Fort Wayne left a juvenile boy dead Monday, city police said. 

    Shortly before 5:30 p.m., city police responded to the 500 block of Pierce Avenue. On arrival, officers found a boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was listed as having life-threatening injuries, but paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Mark Bieker, a public information officer for the police department, told reporters Monday. 

    Homicide detectives were combing the neighborhood and interviewing potential witnesses Monday evening, while crime scene investigators processed the scene to determine what happened.

    The boy was alone in an apartment when he was found, Bieker said. The boy's identity will be released by the Allen County coroner. 

    dgong@jg.net

