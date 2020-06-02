Coroner IDs man, 36, slain on McKinnie

A fatal weekend shooting on the city's south side was a homicide, the Allen County coroner ruled Monday.

Roosevelt Allen III, 36, of Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of McKinnie Avenue, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

The shooting also injured two other men, one of whom drove himself to a hospital, police said. Both suffered wounds that were non-life-threatening.

Details about what led up to the shooting had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

Allen's death is the 16th homicide in Allen County this year.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the Allen County coroner's office.

asloboda@jg.net