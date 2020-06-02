Downtown New Haven fire 'suspicious'

Video shows two people acting suspiciously before a Monday afternoon fire damaged three buildings in downtown New Haven, the city police department said Tuesday.

The New Haven Police Department posted two videos on its Facebook page of two males climbing onto a roof in the area prior to the fire starting. Police are asking for help in identifying the two males.

"This investigation is active and on-going, and it is believed that the two males played a role in the suspicious nature of the fire," the post states.

Firefighters responded to Main and Broadway streets shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday to find smoke and flames coming from the buildings, according to the New Haven-Adams Township Fire Department.

The New Haven Chamber of Commerce reported the blaze affected the New Haven Bicycle Shop, AJ's Barber and Beauty Shop and an empty building between the two businesses.

Police did not indicate which building the two people climbed onto.

The fire was quickly brought under control, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

Those with information about the fire or the two people on the video are asked to contact police at 260-748-7080.

