City man, 41, charged with rape of teen

A 41-year-old man was charged Wednesday with the rape of a 17-year-old girl who, according to court documents, was too inebriated to stop him.

Richard J. Charlton Sr., of the 4300 block of Warsaw Street, was charged with four counts of rape – two counts when the victim is unaware of the defendant's actions and the other two when the victim is mentally disabled or deficient – and sexual battery.

The rape allegedly occurred at a party in early December. The victim was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Center after she told a school counselor two days later that she was sexually assaulted. In late March, DNA swabs linked Charlton to the crime, according to court documents.

Charlton admitted to police he sent “flirty texts” at the party but denied having sex with the victim.

The victim told police Charlton had been “hitting on her” after he tricked her into giving him her phone and getting her number. He claimed he'd lost his phone, documents said.

When she woke up to him performing sex acts on her she told him “no,” and he told her it was “OK,” court records said. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

