Protesters hoping to open dialogue

Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed and Mayor Tom Henry are expected to walk with protesters today in a Unity March starting at the Allen County Courthouse at 3 p.m. The march is to end at State Boulevard.

Relando Rencher, a musician and entrepreneur known as Alien Nature, met with Reed and Iric Headley, executive director of Fort Wayne United, this week after a civic leader recognized Rencher in the crowd and recommended him as a liaison, Headley said.

Rencher said Henry and Reed are expected to give speeches, but it's unclear whether they will speak directly with protesters.

Rencher is part of Resist Fort Wayne, a protest group that sprung from this week's demonstrations at the Allen County Courthouse. It will be one of the first apparent conversations involving the chief and local protesters, although videos have circulated of Fort Wayne officers speaking with protesters Sunday on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge.

Local protests have mirrored other protests that continue nationwide, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in Minneapolis by white police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nine minutes until he died. A video shot by a bystander went viral and caused outrage as people took to the streets demanding justice and police reform.

The protest cry “I Can't Breathe” is what Floyd said as he begged Chauvin to remove his knee.

The mayor and chief have been largely absent from dialogue with protesters since violence erupted Friday night after a peaceful 5 p.m. rally. Fort Wayne police in riot gear appeared from a Rousseau Centre bunker next to the courthouse around 8 p.m. and deployed tear gas after protesters refused to clear streets.

From there, city streets became clogged with cars as demonstrators took to the streets and later, more than 50 windows were smashed in downtown businesses.

The weekend saw the arrest of more than 100 people, according to Fort Wayne police.

They were charged with misdemeanor refusing to exit an emergency area and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday's protest was peaceful as mostly young people took to the microphone, and some went to Huntington to participate in an afternoon demonstration.

Protesters interviewed for this story said they were aware of agitators but were determined to stop them if they tried to incite violence.

“There's a lot of people who don't want the cops to march,” Rencher said to the crowd of about 150 to 200 people. “There's a lot of people who want to come and start trouble. We need all of your eyes on the ground. If anybody starts cussing at the police, we need you guys to pull them aside and de-escalate the situation.”

jduffy@jg.net