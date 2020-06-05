2nd, 3rd fire deaths declared homicides

The deaths of two other men found in a burning home on Fort Wayne's northwest side in April were declared homicides Thursday.

The Allen County coroner ruled the deaths of Doak Stanley McBride, 51, and Kyle Gregory Call, 32, as homicides in a home that investigators say was set on fire April 10 at 1840 Rosemont Drive, near West State Boulevard and Tyler Avenue. The manner in which the two men died had been under investigation.

Thursday's ruling from the coroner raises the number of homicides linked to the fire to three.

The death of Marcos I. Casares, 37, who was found in the home, was declared a homicide in April. He was shot to death.

The cause of McBride's death was asphyxia because of the fire, the coroner said. McBride also had acute ethanol intoxication (alcohol poisoning) and cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart), the coroner said.

Call died from smoke inhalation, the coroner said.

McBride died at the scene and Call was taken to a hospital where he died.

J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 31, was charged in April with murder, felony murder and arson resulting in serious bodily injury. He has a court hearing today.

According to court documents, a man told police he saw Ramirez shoot Casares during a fight before setting fire to a blanket on a love seat in the home.

There have been 18 homicides in Allen County this year.

