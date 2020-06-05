Chief: 'We are strong together'

A week ago today, a peaceful rally was planned at the Allen County Courthouse Green.

But things turned violent, with confrontations between Fort Wayne police in riot gear and protesters who refused to clear the streets.

Thursday, things were different.

About 4 p.m., Police Chief Steve Reed emerged from Rousseau Centre downtown with Mayor Tom Henry, Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and a phalanx of officers to walk with protesters across the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, a short block north on Clinton Street.

It was a symbolic unity march as those who chanted “black lives matter” and “police reform” walked shoulder to shoulder with Reed, Henry and other city officials and leaders including City Councilmen Tom Didier and Geoff Paddock, Sweetwater Inc. owner and city philanthropist Chuck Surack, and Joe Jordan, CEO of the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Clubs.

On the bullhorn, Reed gave a short speech that ended with a rousing “Who are we?” Twice. The crowd yelled back “Fort Wayne!”

“My, my, my,” Reed said, addressing the crowd at the base of the bridge. “Look at us now. Look at us now. Standing on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge together. And that's what we need to do is stay together, because Fort Wayne is strong and we are strong together. So we'll work through our problems. We'll stand together because we are Fort Wayne, all of us.”

Later, when Henry told the crowd “we can do better,” Reed stood behind him and nodded his head in agreement.

“Police officers in Minneapolis went too far. That situation will never happen in the city of Fort Wayne,” Henry said. Behind him, Reed shook his head no.

They were referring to last week's death of 46-year-old George Floyd, a black man killed when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nine minutes.

“We're going to make sure our officers are trained over and over again to make sure that this won't happen. You'll remind us from time to time to make sure that we are all in this together,” Henry said.

Henry noted that the last four to five days, the protests were peaceful, with no one arrested and no property damage. “What happened on Friday and Saturday night was a sad statement for this community,” Henry said. “We can do better. We have done better and we will continue to do better.”

As the local protesters waited for Henry and Reed to appear, they continued to build their organization, Resist Fort Wayne. They are trying to address immigration concerns and are considering lawsuits against the city.

Relando Rencher, 24, a protester who brought demonstrators and city leaders together, warned the crowd to keep their eyes wide open and keep the peace during the march.

“We need to build these long-lasting relationships,” Rencher, 24, announced into a bullhorn. “If we don't keep the peace, they're just going to think we're against them and they going to stay against us.”

Not all the protesters were happy to walk with the police. Jo Black Dees, Erin Fogg and Tiffany P. took their people to the northeast corner of Main and Clinton streets, diagonally across from the Courthouse Green.

“I have concerns about the security of the protest,” said Dees, who added that he had noticed “a lot of undercover cops.”

Tiffany P. said she bore no animosity toward the much larger crowd on the Courthouse Green, “but I can't walk next to police who assaulted people and furnished no apology.”

The Rev. Isaac Fincher, who participated in the unity march, acknowledged her concerns but said if the group split, “then we're divided,” and invited her and the others to join the walk.

Another protest is planned at 3 p.m. today.

