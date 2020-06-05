Coroner IDs victim in motorcycle crash

A man who died in a motorcycle crash late Wednesday in the 10000 block of U.S. 33 was identified Thursday by the Allen County coroner's office.

Glenn Warren Kissel, 33, of Columbia City was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers, the coroner said.

Kissel, who was identified by his fingerprints, died from multiple blunt force injuries from the crash that occurred about 10:30 p.m., the coroner said. Kissel's death has been ruled an accident. It is the 12th traffic fatality in Allen County this year.