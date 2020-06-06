Police look into rumor outsiders coming in

Fort Wayne police said they investigated rumors that outside agitator groups were moving in on Fort Wayne on Friday as local protesters gathered again on the Courthouse Green and at Clinton and Main streets. Workers were boarding up one business on Superior Street around 3 p.m.

“We have gotten reports of outside instigators, but I have not heard about white supremacy groups,” Fort Wayne Police Department's public information officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena wrote in an email response.

Men on top of the Rousseau Centre scanned the growing courthouse crowd with binoculars.

Locally and nationally, protests have taken place for more than a week in reaction to the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, killed by a white Minneapolis police officer May 25.

Fort Wayne protests began last weekend when protesters and law enforcement confronted each other in the streets. Tear gas was deployed by police, and some protesters smashed out more than 50 windows May 29.

Some of the protesters who started to congregate Friday afternoon were aware of the rumors of outside troublemakers but said they were not afraid.

“It's all over social media,” NAACP president Sheila Curry-Campbell said at the organization's table set up under a tent. Under two other tents organizing for environmental justice and to offer mental health counseling, water bottles and masks were handed out.

Curry-Campbell handed out literature that included a list of demands. One of those demands is to “reform the hiring, promoting and retention practices of our city and county law enforcement agencies of racist and overtly aggressive officers.”

Another is a “comprehensive and public assessment of police department and sheriff department use of force policy that moves to ban chokeholds and other tactics that lead to certain death as in no-knock warrants.”

Protesters who appeared to be mostly in their 20s said their list of demands has not been finalized, but one protester who asked to remain anonymous said the NAACP list “is a start.”

After Thursday's Unity March, protesters split. Fort Wayne Resist still exists, but another yet-to-be-named group has said it does not want to march with the police chief or mayor, as was done Thursday, until there is an apology for the widespread use of tear gas Friday and Saturday nights, the detention of more than 100 people and injuries that resulted from the pepper spray and shooting of tear gas canisters.

Relando Rencher aka Alien Nature appeared on the green after 5 p.m. Rencher, a 24-year-old from Fort Wayne, facilitated a meeting with Mayor Tom Henry and Chief of Police Steve Reed that led to the Unity March.

But some protesters felt he met with the chief and mayor without consulting them.

Austin Bassett, 20, explained the protesters' frustration. Some people feel “he kind of came out of here for clout and stuff.”

Bassett said a nonprofit organization is working with bail bonds companies to post bond for local demonstrators if any are detained or arrested this weekend.

jduffy@jg.net