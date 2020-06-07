Donations pour in to help local jailed protesters

Donations have been made by protesters and citizens to bail out people arrested at last week's confrontations with local law enforcement. The money collected by a wide variety of people was turned over to the United Activists of Fort Wayne, a nonprofit organization.

“We have bailed several people out and paid the lawyer fees for several more,” said Jain Young, an activist representing the organization. On Friday, Young estimated the fund at about $16,000.

“Most of the donations were $10, $20, $100. There were a couple of people who donated their whole stimulus check. There were a few who are originally from Fort Wayne and now live in other states who donated,” Young added.

Another group, Summit City Mutual Aid and Defense, also helped incarcerated protesters, she said.

Last Saturday, local defense attorney Quinton Ellis made an offer on Facebook to represent people for free if they were not accused of violence.

Ellis said he hadn't received any calls from protesters until later in the week.

“I couldn't in good conscience charge him a fee when he told me what happened,” Ellis said Saturday.

Mike McAlexander, chief deputy prosecutor, said his office will examine each case separately.

“We look at the actions of each individual for what was done,” he said, adding that his office processed more than 100 of these cases quickly and that charges could change. Around 70 of those charged asked for public defenders, he added.

“We're still gathering information and I expect we are still gathering reports from the police officers. There is a lot of video out there,” McAlexander said. Because parks, including the courthouse green, close at 11 p.m., one possible additional charge could be trespassing.

One of those arrested, Victoria “Tori” Hardy, of Fort Wayne, had to borrow money from her mother for bail.

Hardy, 26, was arrested Saturday night by Fort Wayne police after they saw her handing out milk to protesters from her car along Jefferson Boulevard, she said.

She is charged with refusing to leave an emergency incident area and disorderly conduct – engaging in fighting or tumultuous conduct, both misdemeanor charges.

Hardy's car was impounded, and it cost her $220 to retrieve. She paid an additional $100 to bond out. When she retrieved her car, she found raccoon droppings and a spoiled gallon of milk, she said.

“My mom bonded me out and got my car out of impound, but I have to pay her back,” Hardy said.

A single mother who hasn't been able to work since the beginning of the year, she believes police need more training, particularly on how to treat disabled people.

After hearing about local efforts to help peaceful protesters financially and legally, she will investigate the offer, but she has no regrets.

“All lives cannot matter until black lives matter,” she said Friday at the courthouse green as her young daughter handed flowers to protesters and passersby.

A group of local protesters has been drawing up demands and taking signatures to initiate a lawsuit against local law enforcement. The protesters say a proposed civil lawsuit would declare that the protesters' civil rights under the First Amendment were violated.

United Activists issued a statement late Friday demanding that all charges against the peaceful protesters in Fort Wayne over the last week be dropped.

“United Activists Demand the Fort Wayne Police Department & Allen County Sheriff's Office pay for the repairs to damages to the city and private property caused by their attack on the people of Fort Wayne.

“Also the Fort Wayne Police Dept and Allen County Sheriff's Office pay for the medical bill created by the sadistic and brutal attack of their officer on the peaceful protester in Fort Wayne this week. United Activists Demand Policy changes to local Law Enforcement that de-escalate situations and include more years of better less violent training for officers. Finally we demand an apology to the People of Fort Wayne by Mayor Henry, The Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff's Office for the attack on the peaceful protester,” the statement read.

