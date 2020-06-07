Police examine protest response

When a downtown protest turned violent, Fort Wayne police were caught off guard, Chief Steve Reed says. There have been many peaceful demonstrations at the same location.

“We had zero intel (intelligence) this one was going to turn violent,” he said.

The disruptive and destructive behavior eventually subsided as officers and some of the protesters met and talked.

“As the week progressed, we reached out,” Reed said.

Two days of tear gas and broken windows were followed by at least six days of peaceful protests and a unity march on Thursday. But Reed said he realizes not everyone agrees with the police response.

John Perlich, spokesman for Mayor Tom Henry, said the city's next steps and an action plan will be outlined in the coming weeks.

“The mayor's office, Fort Wayne Police Department, City Council, Fort Wayne United, Ten Point Coalition, faith leaders, protester leadership members, and the entire community for that matter will have a role in how we come together and hold each other accountable to ensure we take actionable steps that are lasting and meaningful,” Perlich said.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock said the council will “review the whole process, a kind of debriefing and the tactics and see what was done successfully and things that we might want to review.”

Had Reed known the protest was going to take a turn for the worse, he would have had more officers on the street, he said.

The police department was receiving calls, he said, that protesters were blocking streets and surrounding and climbing on cars the night of May 29.

“We tried to calm the situation down in the beginning,” Reed said during a phone interview last week.

He had the Ten Point Coalition try to defuse the situation. The coalition's members walk regularly through areas where violent crimes have occurred in an effort to combat the violence. Police had to call back the coalition after officers feared for its safety the first night of the protest.

Tear gas was used because officers felt it would move more people off the streets with the least amount of injuries, Reed said.

David Carter, a professor at Michigan State University's School of Criminal Justice, said there is “no playbook” in situations like this.

“When I say that, there's tactics and things, (but the situation is) so dependent on the demonstrators, dependent on the circumstances, on where they find themselves, ranging from potential violence, property damage or none of that,” he said.

Factors such as “how worked up are the demonstrators” may dictate police tactics, said Carter, who is an advocate of a softer approach.

“If you've got demonstrators, you go in with your regular uniforms or soft uniforms like baseball caps and rather than stand in police lines and a barricade, intermingle with the demonstrators, walk and talk with them,” he said. “We've seen that happen and that does work.”

That's a nontraditional approach, and sometimes commanders will worry about protecting property, Carter said.

“Frankly, they're going to damage property whether they (the police) are in riot gear or not. They'll go elsewhere,” Carter said.

Sofia Rosales-Scatena, city police spokesman, said police could have considered a hands-on approach in physically removing people from the streets, but “we can't physically engage people like that.”

Officers also had to worry about protesters standing or lying down too close to the streets, she said.

Rosales-Scatena, a trained negotiator who has been called to scenes where people have barricaded themselves inside buildings, said she's not sure what would have worked for police those first two nights when more than 50 windows were broken downtown and more than 100 people were arrested.

“When emotions are that high, rationality is always at its lowest,” she said.

Carter said with the soft approach, where officers may be visible to the crowd and mingle with them, police can have the “geared-up tactical force somewhere in a garage waiting just in case something unpredictable happens.” On the other hand, “you can't have a handful of officers walking (with the demonstrators) and then pass the police line in riot gear.”

The two nights of police confrontations came with civilian and police injuries.

Police are investigating an injury in which a man lost his eye, Rosales-Scatena said. Other protesters and several officers had minor injuries. Three officers had what Reed called “significant” injuries.

Reed said he still believes people from outside the city instigated the violence. Most of the people arrested were from Fort Wayne, but Reed said the agitators “are familiar with the process and are very good at not being arrested.”

The police chief said he doesn't know how much the tear gas and overtime pay for officers cost the city.

“Unfortunately, it will be a lot,” he said. “I don't have the numbers for that yet.”

The protests, now worldwide, have been in response to the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes.

Reed said what the officer, Derek Chauvin, did was “disgusting and outrageous.” The department is worried about the strides that have been made in recent years in community relations.

“This is going to set us back,” Rosales-Scatena predicted.

Communities should consider looking at what they can do differently, Carter said.

“Part of it is, what has historically been your (the police) relationship with the community? Is there mutual respect? Do they have ongoing communications?”

Baltimore's department has been at loggerheads with its community, Carter said, whereas the soft approach worked in Houston, where the police chief walked with demonstrators to defuse the situation.

Rosales-Scatena was one of the Fort Wayne officers who stayed after Thursday's unity march to talk with demonstrators.

Protesters linked arms with officers, including Reed, as they walked to the base of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge.

For now, the police department will continue reaching out, Reed said. The department offers Procedural Justice Training classes to the public to try to show how officers work.

Police acknowledge, however, they have work to do.

“Will we learn from this? Absolutely,” Rosales-Scatena said. “We'll have to see what worked and what didn't.”

