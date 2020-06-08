Man arrested on explosion counts

An Elkhart man was arrested and charged with injuring an Indiana state trooper with an explosive device during protests in Fort Wayne last month.

Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 43, allegedly deployed the device May 30, causing serious bodily injury to the trooper, state police said in a statement Sunday. The trooper was treated and released that night and has returned to duty.

State police said a Fort Wayne police officer recognized Gonzalez walking along Clinton Street near Freimann Square participating in another protest Saturday about 6 p.m. Gonzalez had been identified earlier in the week as the suspect in the attack.

Gonzalez was charged with possessing/detonating a destructive device to kill or intimidate; possession of a manufactured destructive device/transporting or distributing a destructive device; battery with a deadly weapon; battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty; and two misdemeanor charges.

He is in the Allen County Jail pending an initial hearing.