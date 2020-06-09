Head-on crash kills 3 of Decatur

Four people, three of them Bellmont High School graduates and athletes, were killed in a head-on crash involving two vehicles in east-central Indiana.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Nine Mile Road in Union County, southeast of Liberty near the Indiana-Ohio border.

Connor Brite, 22, Jordan Fuelling, 20, and Trevor Ortiz, 20, all of Decatur, died in the crash. All three played sports for the Braves.

Savanna Kinder, 23, of Richmond, also died, Indiana State Police said.

Police said Kinder was driving a 2014 Mercedes south on Nine Mile Road when she drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and came back across the road into the path of a northbound Ford Fusion. The vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lane, police said.

Kinder died at the scene. Brite, who was driving the Fusion, and Fuelling, a back-seat passenger in the Fusion, also died at the scene, police said.

Ortiz, a front-seat passenger in the Fusion, was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Police believe excessive speed was a factor in causing the crash. Everyone in both vehicles was wearing seat belts, police said.

“Not sure how to put into words how saddened I am to share that the Bellmont/Decatur community tragically lost 3 recent grads in a car accident. Jordan, Trevor, & Connor were all terrific kids. Please keep their families and friends in your thoughts. It's just devastating,” Bellmont athletic director Dale Manis wrote on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all families involved in today's tragic accident. RIP Jordan Fuelling #33. Gone but not forgotten. #foreverabrave,” the Bellmont boys basketball team Twitter account shared on Sunday.

Bellmont girls basketball coach Andy Heim also shared his memories of the three young men.

“Worked at Busco for a year and when I was there one of my favorite students was killed, when coaching at NH lost a basketball player, and now today. I have no wise words here ... it is just unfair. I hugged my kids hard tonight and will continue to do so. Praying for the families,” Heim wrote. “I will always remember messing with Jordan about how I would destroy him in 1 on 1. Nothing better than talking trash to him. Trevor has one of those personalities that you could never get mad at him. Connor always seemed to be the nicest person in the room.”

