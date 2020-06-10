Firefighters save 8 pets in mobile home blaze

Eight animals were rescued from a house fire on the city’s north side Monday, Fort Wayne Fire Department officials said.

At 6:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a mobile home fire in the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road. According to a news release, the first crew on scene learned that all the residents were out of the home but the family pets were still inside.

“Crews made a quick attack on the fire and searched the entire structure, rescuing one dog, three adult cats and four kittens,” the release said.

The fire extended into the roof “and extensive overhaul was needed to extinguish all hidden fire,” officials said in a release.

The fire is under investigation.