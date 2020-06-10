Operator of horse-drawn vehicle dies in van crash

The driver of a horse-drawn vehicle in Adams County died Tuesday morning after a collision with a minivan, Sheriff Dan Mawhorr said in a statement.

Ida J. Schwartz, 54, of rural Monroe, is the fourth Adams County resident to die in a crash in three days.

Three Decatur men in their 20s died in a crash Sunday in Union County.

The horse-drawn vehicle was slowing on westbound Indiana 124 about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to enter a private driveway when it was rear-ended by a Hyundai minivan, Mawhorr said.

The collision happened about a quarter-mile west of County Road 200 East.

Schwartz and two girls were thrown from the horse-drawn vehicle, Mawhorr said.

Schwartz was pronounced dead at the scene, and medics took the juveniles to Adams Memorial Hospital for treatment, Mawhorr said.

The minivan's driver – Zachary R. Knebel of Wilshire, Ohio – was wearing his seat belt, Mawhorr said. The 34-year-old waived medical treatment at the scene, the sheriff added.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe excessive speed was a factor in Sunday's crash in Union County, which killed Connor Brite, 22, Jordan Fuelling, 20, and Trevor Ortiz, 20, all of Decatur.

A Richmond woman also died.

