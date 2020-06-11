2 area men facing charges in unrelated cases of rape

Two men were charged with rape this week in separate assaults.

Ahmed S. Alsaqa, 47, of the 3100 block of Smith Street, was charged Monday with rape and sexual battery.

According to court documents, a woman told police she was drinking with a friend March 21 in a home Alsaqa owned and when she went downstairs to sleep on the couch, Alsaqa came at her with his trousers down.

While Alsaqa was allegedly performing a sex act on her, he was saying “vulgar things,” the victim said.

The victim's friend confronted Alsaqa, who offered the two women money to keep quiet about what had happened, documents said.

The next day, the victim went to the Sexual Assault Treatment Center where evidence was collected from couch cushions, two towels and the victim's clothing, court records said.

Alsaqa was released from Allen County Jail on $12,500 bond. He has a court hearing today.

In the other case, a warrant was issued for James A.R. Barton, 21, of New Haven.

Barton was charged Wednesday with rape, accused of forcing sex with a woman he had dated between January and April 2018, records said. Other charges include criminal confinement and sexual battery.

On the night of the alleged rape, court documents said, the victim was living with a couple in a mobile home and Barton was there. The victim took her medication, which made her sleepy, and then she went to bed. She woke up to Barton pulling off her clothes, and she told him to stop. She reported the incident to her mother, who told her to report it, but the victim had nowhere else to live and depended on the couple to help with transportation and living arrangements, documents said.

A couple of days later, the victim moved to another town outside Allen County and attempted to report the rape, but that county's law enforcement told her the crime had to be reported in Allen County, court documents said.

Barton then admitted the rape over Facebook Messenger. Barton told her that he'd crossed the line “and I'm sorry about that I really am,” court records said.

When Barton talked to a detective at the New Haven Police Department, he claimed the sex was consensual. He said he and the victim were in an on-and-off relationship and said the victim “cuddled up to him in a bed in the living room area,” court documents said.

Barton also complained about threatening messages he was getting from the victim's brother. The messages accused Barton of being a rapist and “to be buried,” court records said.

Barton told the officer he hadn't spoken to the victim in more than three years, but his Facebook account indicated the two had exchanged messages March 11. Once Barton was confronted with his messages, he told the officer, “If those messages (are) saying I did it, I want a lawyer. I'm not saying nothing else.” He then opened the unlocked door of the interview room and left, walking out of the police department, documents said.

The victim's mother told police her daughter was pregnant at the time of the alleged rape and was afraid “she would be put out on the street” since she was living with the couple who knew Barton.

jduffy@jg.net