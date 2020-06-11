Thursday, June 11, 2020 1:00 am
Victim of robbery dies after stabbing
JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette
A woman died Wednesday after she was stabbed during a robbery, police said.
Fort Wayne police were called to Baldwin Creek Apartments in the 2100 block of Hobson Road, just south of East State Boulevard, about 9:45 a.m.
According to police, a man called to say a woman had been the victim of a robbery when she was stabbed.
The victim was rushed to a hospital, police said, but she died while receiving medical treatment.
FWPD spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said police have little information to go on.
“The time, location or suspect information is not known,” Rosales-Scatena said in a news release.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.
The Allen County coroner will identify the woman after her family is notified.
If her death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 20th in Allen County this year.
Last year at this time, there were 11 homicides.
