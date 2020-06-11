The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, June 11, 2020

    Victim of robbery dies after stabbing

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    A woman died Wednesday after she was stabbed during a robbery, police said. 

    Fort Wayne police were called to Baldwin Creek Apartments in the 2100 block of Hobson Road, just south of East State Boulevard, about 9:45 a.m.

    According to police, a man called to say a woman had been the victim of a robbery when she was stabbed. 

    The victim was rushed to a hospital, police said, but she died while receiving medical treatment.

    FWPD spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said police have little information to go on. 

    “The time, location or suspect information is not known,” Rosales-Scatena said in a news release.

    Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

    The Allen County coroner will identify the woman after her family is notified. 

    If her death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 20th in Allen County this year.

    Last year at this time, there were 11 homicides.

    jduffy@jg.net

