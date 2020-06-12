Boyfriend charged in stabbing death

Throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, Crystal Holmes, the Fort Wayne woman who died of a stab wound to the chest Wednesday, received numerous phone calls and text messages from David Lee Cortez Suel asking where she was and what she was doing.

In the early-morning hours Wednesday, surveillance video from Baldwin Creek Apartments shows Holmes returning from a party in the same complex with her cellphone in hand. She is not clutching her chest and appears to be fine, despite Suel's claims that she arrived at their apartment holding her chest, the victim of a robbery, court documents said.

Before Wednesday came to a close, Suel was taken into custody, preliminarily charged with aggravated battery by inflicting injury that creates a substantial risk of death and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, although charges could change. He was also charged with two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender and one count of failure of a sex offender to possess identification.

Police said departmental records showed several domestic incidents between Suel and Holmes in the weeks leading up to Wednesday's stabbing.

Suel was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $157,500 bail.

Holmes was taken to a hospital and died at 12:42 p.m. The Allen County coroner on Thursday ruled her death a homicide, the result of a stab wound to the chest. Her death is the 19th homicide this year in Allen County.

During the night, surveillance video at the apartment complex shows Suel leaving the apartment he shared with Holmes and walking down the hallway to stop at a couple of doors to listen.

Around midnight, Holmes returned to the apartment, but upon leaving to return to the party, the couple are seen arguing in the hallway.

After returning to the apartment, Holmes didn't leave the apartment again until she was carried out on a stretcher. Between the time of her return and 9:44 a.m., when an officer responded to a 911 call, video shows Suel taking belongings out of the apartment and placing them in the vestibule west of their apartment.

When Officer Jean Gigli got to the apartment shared by Suel and Holmes, he found Holmes with a small puncture wound to the upper portion of her left breast area, but minimal visible blood. Holmes was still awake but mumbled when she tried to speak and was unable to tell Gigli what happened, court documents said.

Suel told police Holmes had returned without her purse or cellphone after a night with friends. When he tried to call police, she grabbed his phone and told him to call her mother, he said.

Suel's story changed Wednesday afternoon when homicide Detective Ben MacDonald questioned him at his workplace. Suel said Holmes had come home around 8:50 a.m. and was holding her chest. She told Suel she'd been robbed and stabbed. Suel said he tried to call police, but Holmes slapped the phone out of his hands, court documents said.

Suel said he tried to clean Holmes and change her clothes and that he changed his bloody clothes twice in the process. Finally, he said he called police at 9:44 a.m. when his girlfriend's wound did not stop bleeding.

Crime scene investigators reported Wednesday during the investigation that Holmes' apartment had been “heavily cleaned.” Lead technician Alan Garriot told detectives that blood “appeared to be cleaned up in several locations throughout the apartment,” court documents said. Garriot told police that blood had soaked through the carpet and padding into the wood and an area rug was used to cover it.

Crime scene technicians found bloody clothing, some with fecal matter. A mattress and box spring put out in the apartment's common hallway had fecal matter on it and appeared to be related to the crime scene. Garriot said there was no blood outside Holmes' apartment or in the hallway leading to it, court documents said.

A witness told homicide Detective Matt Cline that Holmes had come to his apartment around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and, after leaving to give a friend a ride somewhere, had returned and stayed until 6:30 a.m.

Phone records indicate that Suel called someone named “Marc” 25 times between 8:26 a.m. and 9:41 a.m. that morning. There are also seven texts to the same person between 9:31 a.m. and 9:32 a.m. One reads: “Bro my girl got stabbed..its an EMERGENCY...SHE'S BLEEDING TO DEATH...PLEASE TAKE US TO THE HOSPITAL.” At 9:43 a.m., Suel called 911.

jduffy@jg.net