Saturday, June 13, 2020 1:00 am
Firefighter injured in fall through floor
Journal Gazette
A firefighter was injured when he fell through a floor while battling a downtown fire.
Firefighters were called about 6:35 p.m. Thursday to Veo at 231 Pearl St., according to a Fort Wayne Fire Department report.
A firefighter fell 8 feet through an opening in the floor to the basement. He had minor injuries, the report said.
The fire was in the front of the building and took nearly a half-hour to bring under control.
The building had heavy smoke damage throughout. There was also minor water and fire damage, the department said. The cause is under investigation.
