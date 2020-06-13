Firefighter injured in fall through floor

A firefighter was injured when he fell through a floor while battling a downtown fire.

Firefighters were called about 6:35 p.m. Thursday to Veo at 231 Pearl St., according to a Fort Wayne Fire Department report.

A firefighter fell 8 feet through an opening in the floor to the basement. He had minor injuries, the report said.

The fire was in the front of the building and took nearly a half-hour to bring under control.

The building had heavy smoke damage throughout. There was also minor water and fire damage, the department said. The cause is under investigation.