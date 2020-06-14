Man shot to death on Gilmore

A 34-year-old Fort Wayne man was killed early Saturday, and police had a suspect in custody.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Gilmore Drive at 12:40 a.m. for an unknown problem. A woman was screaming in the 911 call, but officers on the way to the scene received several reports of shots fired in the area, according to a release from Fort Wayne police.

When they arrived, a man was found in the yard suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The Allen County coroner identified the victim as Manuel Mendez in a release Saturday after next of kin were notified.

His death was ruled a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds, marking the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.

Witnesses provided a description of a vehicle and male suspect, and officers found a vehicle matching that description not far from the scene. After a brief pursuit, police took the suspect into custody, according to the news release.

The homicide remains under investigation, and no additional information on a suspect or charges was released.