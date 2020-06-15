Roanoke crash leaves one dead, sends two to hospital

A crash at the intersection of U.S. 24 East and Locust Drive in Roanoke left a man dead this afternoon, the Huntington County Sheriff's Department said.

According to a news release, at 3:57 p.m., a Ford Ranger pickup truck heading east on Locust Drive failed to yield to a Ford Fusion heading south on US 24 East. The sedan struck the left side of the pickup truck, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway into the median. The Ford Ranger overturned onto its side.

The driver, identified as an elderly man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, an elderly woman, was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

The driver of the sedan was also airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for back or neck injuries.

A juvenile boy was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with leg injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.